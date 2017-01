× First responders on the scene of motorcycle accident on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-240.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. between the Perkins and Getwell exits heading eastbound.

Authorities told WREG the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person was transported to the Regional Medical Center, but is expected to be okay.