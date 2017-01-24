× After broken promise, WikiLeaks seeks Donald Trump’s tax returns

WikiLeaks spent the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election leaking information harmful to Hillary Clinton’s campaign — but now they’re not happy with the man who beat her, President Donald Trump.

After Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday morning that Mr. Trump had no plans to release his tax returns, a shift from his stance during the campaign, WikiLeaks tweeted its disappointment:

Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz so we can. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

WikiLeaks, founded by Julian Assange, posted thousands of hacked emails last year, first from the Democratic National Committee last summer and then from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s personal email account in the fall.

Assange has said he did not get the emails from the Russian government, despite the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that the hacks were directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the wake of the intelligence report on Russian hacking, Mr. Trump appeared to side with Assange over U.S. intelligence agencies on the issue of Russian hacking, though he has denied that he agrees with Assange.