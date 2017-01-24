× 2017 Oscar nominations announced

HOLLYWOOD — The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the names in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Justin Timberlake is among those nominated in the Best Original Song category for ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ from the movie Trolls.

Of note, this year was the racial diversity some say has been missing in years past.

Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for actor in a leading role.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.

Some of the nominations: