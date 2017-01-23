× Tigers forward K.J. Lawson earns conference honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn-University of Memphis redshirt freshman K.J. Lawson has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week following his performances at Houston and at home against UCF.

Lawson averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in a week in which Memphis went 2-0 with an overtime road win at Houston and a home win against UCF. He led the team in points, rebounds, and assists, while having the highest field goal percentage (53.1 percent), three-point field goal percentage (50 percent), and had the most three-point makes on the team during the two games. Lawson also had three steals, one blocked shot, and three turnovers, averaging 40.0 minutes per game over the two games

Lawson had a career-night in the week opener at Houston with 28 points and 16 rebounds. He made 12-of-21 shots against the Cougars, and 2-of-4 from both long range and the charity stripe. His 16 rebounds were a career-high, as he also dished out five assists and added a steal in 43 minutes of action

In the week finale against UCF, Lawson scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. He made 5-of-11 from the field, 2-of-4 from long range, and 4-of-7 from the charity stripe, and also dished out four assists and added two steals, a blocked shots and just one turnover.

For the season he averages 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while dishing out 66 assists. He ranks in the top-16 in the league standings in points (16th), rebounds (3rd), assists (13th), and assist-to-turnover ratio (10th).

Memphis returns to action on Wednesday, January 25, when the team travels to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls in a 5 p.m. (CT) game, to be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

