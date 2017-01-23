Southaven’s Penny for Parks tax extension coming under fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Snowden Park in Southaven is home to tournaments, playgrounds and a new senior citizen center. They're all necessities in Mayor Darren Musselwhite's eyes.

"It's extremely important," he said. "It brings quality of life to your city, for your citizens and also makes your city more economically attractive, which improves property values brings revenue in with economic growth."

The amenities were made possible by the Penny for Parks tax put in place in 2012. It's funded by a one percent tax on all restaurant sales in the city.

The repeal date for the Penny for Park tax was originally 2014, but it was extended to 2017.

Now the tax has come to its second repeal date and the mayor has asked state lawmakers to extend it again. However, the Conservative Coalition of Mississippi is criticizing him for not having the people vote on that decision first.

"The people did speak," said Mayor Musselwhite. "There's been two referendums already that were approved that had to have a 60 percent mandate."

Representative Dana Criswell with the coalition said over the phone they're not against the tax itself but said when the people voted, they also voted for it to be repealed after a certain amount of time. He thinks it's unfair to extend the tax without another vote.

To address the issue, Senator David Parker said if the tax gets approved for extension, then people will have the right to petition against it.

"It's a healthy compromise," said Mayor Musselwhite. "It overcomes the objection of the people not having the right to speak and it's not a tax that's indefinite.”

The extension is expected to go through the senate within the next couple of weeks and then go to the house.