Southaven man gets award for world-record fish

JACKSON, Miss. — A Southaven angler made a record catch back in September, and now he’s received his official certificate of the achievement from the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.

Don Henson was fishing for catfish Sept. 10 at the Sardis Lake spillway, according to Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

After about 10 minutes, he got something.

“I just knew I had the biggest catfish at the end of my line,” Henson said. “We fought and fought and after about 15 minutes I had the fish at the edge!”

It turns out it wasn’t a catfish, though, but rather a longnose gar. And it was a big one — 48 pounds, 1 ounce!

Someone who saw the catch tipped him off it could be a record.

Henson got in touch with the MDWFP, who confirmed it beat the previous state record of 40 pounds.

The MDWFP said it also set a new high mark — by 34 pounds — in the “unlimited line class” category of world and national freshwater angling.

The Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame bestowed upon Henson a World Record Fish certificate in January.