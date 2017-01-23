× SNL writer criticized for Barron Trump tweet

NEW YORK — A Saturday Night Live writer has been criticized for a tweet about President Trump’s son.

Shortly after Trump took the oath of office, Katie Rich tweeted “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Barron is not homeschooled, he attends a private school in New York City.

It didn’t take long for people to scold Rich for taking aim at the 10-year-old.

One man replied saying, “Why is this hate tolerated?” and tagged NBC in his reply.

After about three hours, Rich took the tweet down and has kept a low profile since.

There are unconfirmed reports Rich has been fired.

Many people agree the children who live in the White House are off-limits to jokes and harsh criticism.

