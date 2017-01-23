× Seven alleged gang members indicted on drug trafficking charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seven alleged gang members have been indicted on multiple drug charges after they reportedly shipped large quantities across West Tennessee.

Bernard Cooper, Courtney Cooper, Brandon Weddle, Ronricus Chapman, Morgan Bond and Stephan Williams were all taken into custody Thursday and Friday.

Another suspect, Robert Newsom, is still at large.

In the past two years alone, authorities said the criminal organization distributed more than 550 kilos of marijuana, 240 grams of ice, 220 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin and 1,000 Xanax pills. An additional eight pounds of marijuana, as well as small amounts of heroin, cocaine and Xanax were seized when the fugitives were arrested last week.

All of the suspects face a mandatory 10 years in federal prison and fines of up to $10 million on the conspiracy and aiding and abetting charges.

Additional charges could add five to 20 years to that sentence.