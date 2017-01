× SCS Germantown schools on precautionary lockdown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — All three Shelby County Schools in Germantown are on lockdown at this time.

The lockdown is a precaution due to police activity near them.

Police say there was an attempted robbery near Hacks Cross and Poplar Pike where shots were fired.

All students are safe.

Our Shay Arthur is headed to the scene.

