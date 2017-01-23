× SCS adds one more optional school to the list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While most Shelby County students were sleeping, some of their parents were camped out in the cold to help their kids prepare for the next school year.

Monday, the application process got underway for optional schools in the district.

Some parents slept in shifts outside SCS headquarters to be among the first to pick up the bar-coded applications.

“We had at least three or five guys here a night. I stayed here Wednesday, Friday and last night,” said Joe Sankey.

Sankey is trying to get his daughter into Steam Academy Middle School.

“You do what you have to do. It’s all about getting the kids into the schools.”

SCS said the nearly week long wait wasn’t necessary since 99% of parents who picked up a bar-coded application during the first week last year got their kids into the school of their choice.

Plus, parents have one additional optional school to choose from this year. Beginning next school year, a transportation focused program will be offered at East High.

“This has been in response to what we have heard from our business leaders in the community that so many times they to look outside of Memphis for people who are qualified for specific jobs in transportation,” said Kristin Tallent with SCS.

Parents have until Friday to pick up and turn in the bar-coded applications for optional schools. Parents, though, have right up until the first of new school year to get their child into an optional school.

