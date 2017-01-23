Resources available to families when it comes to violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "It's very disturbing."

It's the only way Delvin Lane with the 901 Block Squad could describe the violent weekend that ended with five people dead-- including two teens.

"Those guys right now seem to be hopeless. If you take somebody's life, you don't value life."

Police said one of the teens may have been killed after the shooter drove by a house party Saturday night shouting gang phrases.

"Most of our youth going to be gang affiliated. So when something happens, of course, first thing going to come up is they were gang related. It doesn't necessarily mean that the gang caused the issue," said Lane.

His staff tired to step in to prevent this double murder on Delta.

"A good friend of mine son was killed and it was an altercation at the funeral."

But the fight at the funeral spilled over into the streets.

"Conflict resolution has to be the top priority on our list."

Lane said there are several organizations around the city working to fix the problems plaguing our neighborhoods.

"You've got our team-- the 901 Bloc Squad. You've got Grassy, and you've got Young Man University."

He also said parents need to do their part too.

"You know if your kid is hiding something in the house. If you don't know, you should know. Check up under pillows, check up under mattresses. Hug your kid. Fill if they got a gun on them or not."

He said parents, community city leaders, and police working together may prevent something like this from happening again.