Police: Good Samaritan may have shot carjacking suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carjacking suspect is at large after stealing a 2005 Dodge Magnum Silver.

Police believe a good Samaritan may have shot the suspect to try to help the victim.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a Kroger in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard.

The victim, a woman around 50 to 60 years old, suffered noncritical injuries during the incident and was transported to Methodist North, police said.

It is unclear at this time how the victim was hurt, but police said she wasn’t shot.

Police are investigating and looking for the suspect.