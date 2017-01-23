North Carolina couple who lost 2 boys in wreck to have twins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple who lost their two sons in a wreck in 2015 has announced they are expecting twins.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Hadley and Gentry Eddings announced on Facebook that their twins are expected this summer.

Gentry Eddings is a campus pastor and Hadley Eddings teaches 4-year-olds at Charlotte’s Forest Hill church. Their 2-year-old Dobbs Eddings died in the wreck, and Reed Eddings died two days later after being delivered at 38 weeks by emergency cesarean.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Deans of Wilmington has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the wreck.