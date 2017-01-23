× New information released in Horn Lake Little Caesars Pizza case

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police have released new information regarding the aggravated assault and robbery of the Little Caesars Pizza on Goodman Road.

According to the report, three men entered the store on Thursday and yelled for everyone to get on the ground. All three men were armed, employees said.

As they were leaving, they turned and shot the assistant manager.

Authorities said that victim, identified as a man named Elvis, sustained injuries to his head, legs and stomach.

Employees said all three suspects then jumped into a silver or gray car and headed westbound on Goodman Road towards Walls.

Right after the shooting, WREG reported the suspects in this case also hit another pizza location in Batesville, Mississippi.

During that robbery, they held four female employees at gunpoint and robbed the store.

If you can help authorities identify these men, call Horn Lake Police or Batesville Police.