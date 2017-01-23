× MPD identifies young man killed over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the young man killed over the weekend.

Authorities said the victim was Yasne Tahiro.

The 20 year old was shot and killed in the 5300 block of Gloucester Avenue Sunday afternoon.

He was unresponsive when first responders transported him to the Regional Medical Center. He died shortly after arriving.

No one has been arrested in Tahiro’s death.

If you can help authorities in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.