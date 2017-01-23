Memphis keyboardist Marvell Thomas dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The music world is mourning the loss of famed Memphis keyboardist Marvell Thomas.
Thomas was the son of legendary R&B and soul singer Rufus Thomas. His sisters are also noted singers Carla and Vaneese.
He made a name for himself being a highly in-demand keyboardist playing with artists such as Johnnie Taylor, The Staple Singers, Little Milton, The Emotions and Etta James, just to name a few.
Thomas was also the keyboardist on Isaac Hayes’ classic album called Hot Buttered Soul.
He was 75.
