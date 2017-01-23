Mayor responds to weekend of violence that left five people dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement via social media about the violence in Memphis this past weekend.

Five people were killed and several people were injured in four shootings.

Among the dead, two 15-year-olds.

Monday morning, Strickland wrote, "This weekend's violence came from cowards who are using weapons instead of words to resolve conflict and it has to stop. My message to any of you who illegally carry our sue guns: You are the problem in Memphis. You are hurting our efforts to bring jobs and opportunity to our community."

Mayor Strickland went on to say the stronger policing and community involvement programs continue to be implemented in an effort to reduce crime.

