Mayor responds after violent weekend claims two teens’ lives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- 15-year-olds Jaheim Walker and Terrance Maxwell died in separate shootings withing 24 hours of each other.

Three men -- Demarcus Johnson, Frederick Wilson and Otha Ray-- were all charged with first-degree murder after police said they killed Walker during a drive-by shooting on Cherry Saturday.

Walker was a football player at Overton High School.

So far, no one has been arrested in Maxwell's murder.

Their deaths are just two of the five homicides over the weekend. Four separate shootings that all had fatal outcomes.

"I was sad and outraged."

Mayor Jim Strickland had a strong message for the gunmen.

"We will come and get them. We will arrest them. We will ask the court system to punish them to the fullest extent of the law. In some cases, they will spend the rest of their lives in jail," he said.

The mayor campaigned with a promise to be tough on crime, but saw an increase in violence and a record number of homicides last year.

"I ran because of crime obviously and the city is all concerned about crime, but what I got elected on was to create long term solutions to this long term problem."

Solutions to poverty, education and unemployment.

Strickland wants the city to know that despite things looking dark right now, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"They need to know that we're working on it. I understand. I'm very concerned about it. It bothers me, but we're working on it," he said.

