Historic church to rebuild in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An historic church in Downtown Memphis is literally rising from the ashes.

Over the weekend, members of the First United Methodist Church approved a $4.1 million project to build a new sanctuary at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Second Street.

“It was an exciting day,” Reverend Andy Rambo told WREG’s Bridget Chapman. “Very emotional for a lot of people.”

In 2006, flames consumed the historic 113-year-old building, leaving behind only memories.

“It was a heart wrenching day, many people talk about being on the curb, being as close as they could get and in tears,” recalled Rev. Rambo. “Just seeing a historic sanctuary their children had been baptized in, many of them had been married in, just a lot of incredible life events had taken place for them in that building so just kind of heartbroken and wondering how to get to the next point.”

With very little resources and no sanctuary, the church’s future looked bleak, but it’s members never gave up.

“Very quickly they rallied together and realized that the church, as incredible as the sanctuary was and historic and as iconic as it was for Memphis, that church was the people.”

That outlook sustained them through everything and now, years later, they have raised enough money to finally rebuild their church. They said while there may be many challenges ahead, they have hope for the future.

“We are so blessed by the faithfulness of our members and the support of our neighbors,” Rev. Rambo said. “With God’s help, First Methodist will continue to spread the Gospel for the next 190 years.”

Construction on the new project will hopefully begin next month with the grand opening being held close to Christmas.