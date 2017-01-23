× Grizzlies D-League franchise coming to Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It looks like we’re about to get some more basketball in the Mid-South.

The Memphis Grizzlies said it will make a “major announcement” Tuesday, but Grind City Media, part of NBA.com, reported Monday the news is an expansion Development League franchise.

The Grizzlies will own and operate the team, which has not yet been named.

It will start play in the 2017-18 season with home games at the Landers Center in Southaven.

“It’s a complete game-changer,” said Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger, per Grind City Media. “To operate our own D-League team in your backyard — the direct access to the development process of our player talent — makes the process so much more efficient.”

Memphis currently is affiliated with the Iowa Energy, but next season the Energy will be with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This expansion team will be the 23rd D-League franchise.