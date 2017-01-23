Friends and family recreate Christmas for soldier homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A soldier's homecoming was met with a surprise recreation of Christmas.

Chris Pugh returned home this past weekend after serving two years overseas.

His family and friends surprised him with a Christmas celebration about a month late.

As you can imagine, the moment was overwhelming for Pugh, "It was a great surprise. I'm happy to be back. I missed my family, I missed everybody."

Family and friends spent all day together eating food, playing games, and most of all, enjoying Chris's company.