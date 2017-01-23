× Friends and family honor slain 15 year old in vigil at Overton High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends, family and classmates gathered at the football field next to Overton High School to say goodbye to a slain 15 year old Monday night.

In a month following the deadliest year of crime on record in Memphis, Krystal Walker still never thought it would happen to her nephew Jaheim Walker.

“It don’t seem real. It’s just hitting us because he can’t walk through the door no more like he normally do and play with my children,” Krystal Walker said.

Friends tell WREG that Walker and others got in a fight at an Overton High basketball game Friday night.

They got kicked out of the game, but a few hours later police said a car shot at Walker and his friends on Cherry Street.

Walker died at the hospital and two others were injured, police said.

Memphis Police have arrested three men and charged them all with first degree murder.

Friends and loved ones said Jahiem Walker had dreams of playing in the NFL.

“He was a star. He was an athlete. It’s a good thing to know everybody’s looking forward to being here with him,” Krystal Walker said.

But they also hoped there was a lesson for the kids left behind.

“Y’all can stop it. Put the guns down. Fight like men so you can see your friend another day,” said Larry Walker, grandfather of the victim.

“For whatever it was, it wasn’t worth taking nobody’s life,” Krystal Walker said.

They prayed the message would spread as they looked to the sky to say goodbye.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also said it would have extra patrols in and around Overton High School indefinitely.

Officials said they also planned to place extra patrols at upcoming sports games.