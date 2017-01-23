Five People Shot in Panola County

COMO – One person killed, four others injured and a house riddled with bullets in Panola County.

Tonight police say the killers are still on the run.

The shooting happened on Smart Road near Como, Mississippi late Friday night.

“All I could do was cry because I could see the puddle of blood where people got shot,” said LaTonya Eason.

Crime tape, shattered glass and tons of bullet holes. This is the scene on Smart Road after one person was shot and killed and four others injured.

But on the other side of the road, family and friend coming together to pray.

“Lord I thank you for protecting the kids lord dear god protecting the one that didn’t get hit by the stray bullets,” said Eason.

Leola Petty says both her sons Ricky and Ronnie Petty were shot. Ronnie died at the hospital.

“He was a good little boy he didn’t bother nobody,” said Leola Petty.

According to deputies the suspects were using assault rifles and nine millimeter guns. Several bullets went into a house nearby, no one was hit but nine people were inside the home at the time.

LaTonya Eason tells me her cousin Rod Birge was hit while standing outside and now he’s in critical condition.

“He’s a truck driver he was doing good for himself, he’s the type that didn’t bother anybody whatever you asked him for he gave it to you and I just hate he got caught in the cross fire,” said Eason. “I just pray that this community will really get themselves together and I hope this will be a wake up call for everybody.”

No arrest have made for this crime, however the family is coming together to hold a vigil on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Abrams Road.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released the names of the other victims injured.