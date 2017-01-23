× FedEx moves up replacement of Fred Smith as President

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred Smith is being replaced as President of FedEx a year earlier than originally announced.

Smith will drop the title of President of FedEx and David Bronczek will pick it up, plus the role of COO of FedEx Corporation.

That move was supposed to take place January 1, 2018.

Today the company announced the date has been moved to February 1 of this year.

“While this was announced last September, substantial progress in integrating the TNT acquisition into FedEx Express now allows us to accelerate Dave’s promotion by 11 months in advance of Fiscal Year 2018. He is uniquely qualified to take on the position of President and Chief Operating Officer,” Smith said in a statement. “Under Dave’s leadership for the past 17 years, the FedEx Express team has achieved outstanding financial results and service levels.”