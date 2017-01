Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA, Miss. -- The search is on for the person who left a puppy locked in a cage in a field in Tunica County,

When the dog was found, she was wet, shivering and had some minor injuries.

Representatives from the Tunica County Humane Society rescued the pup and named her Melanie.

She is currently being loved and treated for those minor injuries.

If you have information about this, please call 662-519-1700.