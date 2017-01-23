Clarksdale officer injured in the line of duty receives Purple Heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSDALE, Miss. -- A Clarksdale, Mississippi Police Officer was honored after being wounded in the line of duty.

"Wow! I was amazed," said Corporal Derrick Couch after he received his award on Monday. "It's a honor and a privilege to have this support."

Organizers also presented Cpl. Couch with an American flag, which was flown in from Washington D.C.

The officer sustained injuries to his eye after he was shot in the head following a robbery at the Corner Grocery store in Clarksdale.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as Leandrew Booker and Johnny Robinson Jr walked into the store on a Saturday night, robbed it and then took off across the street. That's when Cpl. Couch tried to stop the larger suspect.

He was shot in the head.

Cpl. Couch was released from the hospital two months later.