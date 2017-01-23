Brutal assault of Murfreesboro teen caught on camera

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An 18-year-old from Murfreesboro was viciously attacked, and his father has released a video of it, hoping the suspect may get a tougher sentence if the public sees just how horrible it was.

The attacker, identified as the victim’s classmate Mickal Ladd, jumped him right after he got off the school bus, WTVF reported.

He threw him to the ground, punched him, stomped his head into the road and whipped him with his belt while a friend recorded, according to the station.

“The video tells me he was trying to kill him,” the victim’s father, John, said. “This was not a fight. He came up from behind and jumped on him.”

The victim suffered a concussion.

Police arrested Ladd, who pleaded guilty to assault and said he doesn’t regret it.

He said he did over over a girl.

Ladd is out on bond while he waits to be sentenced, which John is upset about. He doesn’t want him to get off easy.

Ladd could be sentenced to up to six years in prison, but no jail time is also a possibility.

“I don’t know what the judge and courts will do, but other kids will be hurt if the justice system doesn’t come through,.” John said. “Just watch the video. It tells you all you need to know.”