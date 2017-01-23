Authorities searching for robber who hit local school

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Tate County need the public’s help identifying the man who broke into a local school.

According to the Senatobia Police Department, cameras were rolling as the man entered Magnolia Heights early Friday morning.

The cameras caught him rummaging through drawers and offices before taking off with an Iphone 5c, an Adidas backpack, and an Apple laptop.

Call the Senatobia Police Department at 662-562-5643 or call the anonymous Tate County Crime Stoppers hotline at 662-301-1111 if you can help identify the suspect.

