MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men wanted for hitting a Verizon Wireless store.

The incident happened a week ago at the location in the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue.

The employee told police the suspects, dressed in black, entered the store. One of the suspects was armed.

They forced the victim to hand over several cell phones and then took off.

If you can help call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.