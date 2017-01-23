After exhaustive search, Germantown Police capture two men wanted for attempted burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- Two men who tried to break into a home are now in police custody following a massive, hours-long search Monday in Germantown.

Germantown Police said two men tried to break into a home off Hacks Cross and Poplar Pike around 10 a.m. Monday. Gunfire was exchanged between the homeowner and one of the suspects.

"I heard a loud pop, pop, pop, pop," said neighbor Kelly Nanney.

The scare prompted a massive police presence in the neighborhood and several nearby schools to go into lockdown.

Authorities told WREG's Shay Arthur one suspect was quickly taken into custody, while the second managed to escape.

Officers with guns drawn and K9s in tow went door to door searching for that suspect for several hours in the Germantown Station subdivision.They finally discovered him hiding in Melissa Burrell's backyard.

"I peeked out and they all jumped out with their guns out. So I immediately shut my door, locked it, got my dog and ran upstairs," explained Burrell.

"Went to my bathroom and heard noise and the policeman was in my yard. He saw me and gave me the stay back sign and it's OK sign and he was pulling the suspect out from under my deck," she added.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police have not identified the suspects or said what charges they could face.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video