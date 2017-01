× 911 lines down in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — People with emergencies in DeSoto County may have some trouble calling for help.

The 911 lines are temporarily down, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said the issue is “out of our control.”

It didn’t provide an estimated time the lines will be back but said it will update the public when they are.

In the meantime, call (662) 469-8027 if you have an emergency.