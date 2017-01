MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video of the two suspects wanted for a shooting in North Memphis has been released by the Memphis Police Department.

WREG reported the incident happened in the 1500 block of Britton Street near Chelsea Avenue and McLean Boulevard on January 19.

According to authorities, two people were outside a home when the two suspects walked up and opened fire.

If you can help authorities locate these individuals, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.