PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Five people were shot Friday night in Panola County, and one of those victims was killed.

It happened on Smart Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

The person who was killed has not yet been identified.

Bullets from the shooting also went into a home that had nine people in it, but none of those people were injured, according to the Panola County Sheriff Department.

Deputies said the suspects used assault rifles and 9 mm guns.

The suspects are at large.