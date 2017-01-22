Secret Service interviews woman who tweeted about assassinating Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is facing serious repercussions after a tweet about assassinating President Donald Trump, WAVE reported.

Three days before the inauguration, Heather Lowrey tweeted the following message, which was screencapped on Twitter: “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.”

The tweet immediately set off a social media firestorm. Internet commenters alerted Lowrey’s employers of the tweet.

Her social media accounts have since been deactivated but the consequences of the tweet are in full effect.

Several of Lowrey’s employers have announced their decision to fire her after the tweet, including the Va Va Vixens burlesque group, which released the following statement:

“Please, know that we, at Va Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such. It’s no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone.”

Also, American Income Life – Travis Moody Office, Kentucky-Indiana posted the following statement to its Facebook page:

Lowrey’s former employer, The Elizabeth Monarch group, part of Keller Williams Realty, also released a statement:

The United States Secret Service said it interviewed Lowrey following the tweet and plans to continue investigating the matter.