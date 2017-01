× One teen dead, another shot during party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One teen is dead, another shot after a party late Saturday night.

Police say two women were fighting outside a party at a home in the 4900 block of Blue Wing.

Police say a car drove up and someone started yelling ‘gang phrases’ and shooting at the crowd that had gathered.

A 15-year-old was killed.

A 16-year-old was shot and is in critical condition.