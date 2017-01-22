× Man dies after getting shot, crashing car into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after getting shot and then crashing his car.

First responders went to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on a crash call.

The driver hit a pole in the 5300 block of Gloucester Avenue, police said.

When they got there, police said they discovered the victim had been shot.

He was unresponsive and was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but he died not long after.

Police are working to figure out where the shooting happened.