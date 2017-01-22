× Family identifies teen shot, killed outside house party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A string of shootings led to another deadly weekend, with two 15-year-olds gunned down in as many days.

The latest victim – identified by family as Terrance Maxwell – was shot and killed outside a house party Saturday night on Blue Wing Street in Southeast Memphis, and police say the killers are still out there.

“I just saw a lot of police cars down the street, blue lights flashing,” said neighbor Timothy White.

Police say two girls from the party got into a fight in the middle of the street, when a black car pulled up, and the people inside started shooting at the crowd as they yelled gang phrases.

Maxwell and another boy – just 16 years old – were shot.

“Sometimes they hit innocent bystanders, so it’s a big concern that we have shootings over here in this neighborhood,” White said.

In an eerie Facebook post less than two weeks ago, Maxwell wrote: “If I got shot and died today, drop a hundred if you’d care.”

Neighbors WREG spoke with are understandably disturbed.

“It’s just crazy,” White said, “because we don’t have that around here.”

He says despite the crime in the city, he’s never heard of something like this happening where he lives with his three children.

“We have small kids here – 3, 4, 6 months old – we have small kids,” he said. “So it’s sad to see somebody shooting down the street right here next door.”

And while he says he knows police have a tough job, he hopes the family will get the closure they deserve.

“I know you can’t catch everybody,” he said, “but hey, you just have to start somewhere.”

Maxwell died at Saint Francis Hospital.

Police say the other teen, who hasn’t been identified, is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have no suspects.