× 3 charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested three people for a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead and two others hurt.

Demarcus Johnson, Frederick Wilson and Otha Ray are all charged with first-degree murder.

Police said they are the ones who opened fire on a car on Cherry Road early Saturday morning.

Jaheim Walker, a 15-year-old student at Overton High School, died on the scene.

A 16-year-old was also shot and was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition, while an 18-year-old suffered a noncritical gunshot wound.

There was also a 19-year-old in the car, but that person was not hurt.