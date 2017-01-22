× 22 accused drug dealers indicted in ‘Operation Last Shot’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple of women at a home in Raleigh, where police said they found around 1,300 grams of drugs and a loaded AK-47, avoided WREG’s cameras and drove away.

The Memphis Police Department announced 22 indictments against accused criminals who allegedly sold heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to undercover officers.

A map of where the suspects live shows the alleged crimes likely happened all over the city.

For people like Anthony Lockhart and his family, the nearly yearlong investigation, called “Operation Last Shot,” was well worth it.

“It’s very important to make sure our neighborhoods and our streets are always safe,” he said.

Fifteen of the 22 people accused of dealing dangerous drugs were arrested last week.

Detectives seized more than $3,000 and a vehicle.

The Memphis Police Department investigated 122 overdose deaths last year. Of those, 101 deaths involved heroin and opioids.

A high number of lives were ruined by drugs in 2016 as investigators now work to put an end to the problem.

“Hopefully, you know, there’s some type of outsource or resource to help them get better too. Not only to lock them up and put them in jail but to help them get better too,” Lockhart said.

The following people were arrested so far in this investigation:

1. Douglas POTLOW

2. Justin TEAL

3. Mary DORSEY

4. Susan MAY

5. Tavares TAYLOR

6. Brian ANGOTTI

7. Talesha MALONE

8. Justin SEYMORE

9. Jeffrey MCCONNICO

10. Edward WESTBROOK

11. Andrez CLARK

12. Cordarious HALL

13. Jerrico LONG

14. Carlos DICKERSON

15. Torre WILSON