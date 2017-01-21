× Thousands protest downtown for Memphis Women’s March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Women’s Marches were held all over the world Saturday, as people came together fighting to protect rights they feel could be in danger under President Donald Trump.

In downtown Memphis it was a peaceful protest, where more than 9,000 people marched from the courthouse on Second Street to the Civil Rights Museum, to be part of the Memphis Women’s March.

They come from different backgrounds, but they all march with one purpose.

That purpose – they say – is unity.

“Let’s work together and use our diversity as a strength and get something done,” said Natalie Worlow, one of the organizers of Saturday’s march.

Worlow says this march isn’t intended to be anti-Trump.

But she – and the thousands who showed up – are concerned about his stance on certain issues.

“The erosion of LGBT rights and the erosion of reproductive rights,” she said. “That worries us, so this is our way of saying ‘We’re not just going to let you do it willy nilly, you have to go through us.'”

Protesters say it’s about standing up not only for women’s rights, but equal rights for everyone.

“The right to make our own decisions,” said Merilynn Rowan.

It’s about human rights,” said Evelina Warlix. “It’s about everybody. All lives matter.”

For Rowan, this march is her way of apologizing for campaigning against the Equal Rights Amendment nearly 40 years ago, a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution designed to guarantee equal rights for women.

“I’m trying to atone for that sin and make up to my granddaughters and let them know that I’m marching for them,” she said.

Parents who were there with there children shared her sentiment.

“My daughter is 11 years old, and I want her to see that everybody’s equal,” said Sally Humphrey.

Many had not-so-subtle messages for our new president, chanting “Love trumps hate!” and holding up signs that read, “Not up for grabs.”

And others came to represent a large portion of this country that feels ignored.

“I’m a gay man, so I’m here also supporting women, but I’m also supporting gay rights,” said Trent Stacy.

Marching may not fix the issues – protestors know there’s still a long way to go.

But they’re hoping it’s a start.