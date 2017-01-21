× Teen killed, two others injured in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old is dead and another teen is in extremely critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital shortly after midnight Saturday where the teens showed up in a car riddled with bullets.

Police say four teens were riding in a Honda Civic on Cherry Street when a gray Nissan Maxima pulled up and someone started shooting into the car.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 16-year-old was airlifted the Regional medical Center in extremely critical condition. An 18-year old was also shot, but their injuries are not life threatening. A 19-year-old was not injured.

Police tell WREG, the victims may have known the shooter or shooters.

So far, no one is in custody.