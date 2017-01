× Shelby County Fire says no boat capsized, Sea-Doo just had trouble getting back to shore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire said a speedboat capsized near Mud Island, but it turns out that’s not the case.

Shelby County Fire said a 16-year-old had trouble bringing his Sea-Doo back to shore from the Mississippi River, and he called a family member, who then called the fire department.

A water rescue team responded to the scene to help bring the boy and watercraft back to Mud Island.