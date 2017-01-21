× Police investigating possible kidnapping in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two suspects who seem to have abducted a woman in Raleigh.

A witness told police she saw a woman sitting on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Old Austin Peay Highway at 2:23 p.m. Friday.

She said a gray four-door Chevy Malibu stopped in front of the woman, and a man got out and pulled the victim off the sidewalk and forced her into the car.

The witness said a second man, who was in the back of the car, held her by neck and kept her restrained until the first suspect got back into the driver’s seat.

They left driving southbound on Old Austin Peay Highway.

If you know anything that can help police in this case, call CrimeStoppers at 529-CASH.