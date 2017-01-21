Overton High School student killed in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- He was #10 on the field, but number one in his friends' hearts.

Fifteen-year-old Jaheim Walker was killed after police said a gunman opened fire on a car he was in on Cherry Road early Saturday morning.

"Words can't explain how I feel right now to know that he's no longer here," Di'Jerika Powell, a classmate, said.

Friends lost their voices after crying through the day and night.

Walker was a football player at Overton High School with big dreams.

"It hurts my heart. It really hurts my heart to know that he's not going to be here tomorrow, and I can't call him to—. I just don't understand," Powell explained.

Friends said Walker, his brother and some friends got into some sort of altercation with another group at the Overton High School basketball game on Friday night.

"The police told them to get off the school premises with all that," Powell recalled.

A short time after the shooting, the victims' car was found at St. Francis Hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Doctors pronounced Walker dead, a 16-year-old was flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition, an 18-year-old was hit in his side and the driver wasn't injured.

For many at Overton High, the group of young men is like family, which makes coping with the loss harder to deal with.

"Y'all see that it's hurting. Like his mom is torn. He was the baby. His brother. He only had one brother. He was the baby," Powell said.

Walker was a teenage boy who had his life snatched away far too soon.