National security adviser’s son pokes fun at women’s marches

The son of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is being criticized over a twitter comment — again.

Michael Flynn Jr. mocked the Women’s March on Washington in his latest tweet.

He wrote, “What victory? Women already have equal rights, and YES equal pay in this country. What MORE do you want? Free mani/pedis?”

What victory? Women already have equal rights, and YES equal pay in this country. What MORE do you want? Free mani/pedis? #WomensMarch https://t.co/t5UonJJZdj — Michael Flynn Jr🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) January 21, 2017

Flynn Jr. is known for his incendiary social media commentary.

He was removed from Trump’s then-transition team after promoting fake news on his social media network, including the Pizzagate story that was spread by the alt-right movement.