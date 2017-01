× First responders on scene of shooting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person has been shot in Shelby County.

It happened in the 7500 block of Shelby Cross Circle.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded the scene, as well as an ambulance.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

WREG is headed there to learn more.