× Alabama shooting victims arrive at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two shooting victims showed up Friday to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, about 160 miles away from where they were shot, police said.

One of the victims, Victor Barrera, 20, was not in critical condition, but the other was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers investigated and found out the victims were hurt in a shootout in Russellville, Alabama.

Memphis Police spoke with Russellville Police about the incident.

Russellville Police put a warrant out for Barrera, who was reported to be the shooter, for attempted murder.

Memphis Police took him into custody and also detained the driver of the car that brought them to Memphis.