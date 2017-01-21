× 2 dead, 2 hurt after Whitehaven drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police were called to the scene in the 500 block of Delta Road around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said four men in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows shot four other men.

One victim died on the scene, and another died at Regional Medical Center.

The other two victims are at Regional Medical Center; one is in critical condition, and the other is noncritical.

Police believe the victims knew the suspects.

All four suspects are still at large.

Police are investigating.