Two men injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a double shooting in North Memphis overnight.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Britton St. near Chelsea Ave. and McLean Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims — both male.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center — where one is listed in critical condition, the other is in non-critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this crime.