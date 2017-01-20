Two men injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a double shooting in North Memphis overnight.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Britton St. near Chelsea Ave. and McLean Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims — both male.
Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center — where one is listed in critical condition, the other is in non-critical condition.
So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspects.
Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this crime.