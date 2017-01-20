× Southeast Memphis man found guilty of raping 4-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southeast Memphis man has been found guilty of raping a 4-year-old girl.

Arthur Heun now faces up to 40 years in prison on the rape charges and 12 years for the aggravated sexual battery charges. He will not receive parole, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident happened between 2012 and 2013 at a home in the 3100 block of Avenel Cove. The child was only 4-years-old at the time–Heun was 17.

Heun is scheduled to be sentenced in February.